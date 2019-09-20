Faith rejoins Newbee, roster filled out with virtual unknowns after losing Sccc

Newbee has revamped their Chinese roster after a disappointing 2018-19 Dota Pro Circuit season, bringing back veteran captain Zeng “Faith” Hongda and two new recruits from Typhoon Esports.

After mid lane superstar Song “Sccc” Chun left the squad for Team Aster, Newbee has remained muted about their plans for the upcoming DPC season. Newbee has taken three players from Typhoon Esports, including former captain Faith who played with Newbee for three years. Typhoon Esports recently won the inaugural Asia Communication League, a tournament filled with several tier-two Chinese teams.

Lai “Fonte”‘ Xingyu and Yin “Aq” Rui will be taking up position one and two respectively. Both players are high-MMR pubstars from China, but have little competitive experience. Newbee will be banking on repeating their success with former prodigy Sccc, with the player transforming into a renowned luminary under the organization’s tutelage.

Newbee is a prestigious organization in China, having won The International 2014. After a successful run at TI7, achieving runners-up, the squad has rapidly spiraled downward. Newbee was one of the first teams to be eliminated from the TI8 main event and failed to even qualify for TI9. The organization managed to participate in the event by sponsoring the ex-Forward Gaming roster, who placed tied-ninth.