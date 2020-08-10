Futbolist crowned Western champions of PMWL season zero

They will get $100,000 with this win.

Futbolist have won the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) season zero. The Turkish team consisting of Alper “Solkat” Umut Can Ayyildiz, Onur “Lovazin” Koc, Hasan “Raum” Huseyin Oruc, and Mehmet “Lutz” Ali Inan put up a surprising performance across the league to win it all today.

Furbolist got two chicken dinners and 137 kills in the 24 matches of the finals. Coupled with their 161 placement points, the team amassed 298 points to top the rankings table. They will get $100,000 with this win.

Loops Esports, who dominated in the three weeks of league play, fell short in the finals and finished as the runners-up, just nine points behind Futbolist. Loops were the second-most consistent team in the league, accumulating 180 placement points. They had less kills, however, which made them fall to second place. The Brazilian team shall receive $50,000 for coming in second.

Here are the overall standings of the PMWL West season zero finals:

Screengrab via Tencent

Earlier in the day, the Eastern division of the PMWL also crowned their champions. The defending world champions Bigetron Red Aliens put up a dominant performance to take the trophy.