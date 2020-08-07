The winners will walk away with $100,000.

The $850,000 PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) West season zero finals are being played from Aug. 6 to 9. Sixteen of the best teams are competing for the title of champion and a share of the prize pool.

Each team will play a total of 24 matches on all four maps in PUBG Mobile: Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi, and Sanhok. The majority of games, though, will be on Erangel. Six matches will be played per day in the league finals.

Here are the overall rankings and the scores per match of the PMWL West season zero finals.

Overall rankings

Here are the overall standings after six matches.

Screengrab via Tencent

Scoreboard per match

Day one

Match six – Erangel

Screengrab via Tencent

Match five – Sanhok

Screengrab via Tencent

Match four – Miramar

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three – Erangel

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two – Vikendi

Screengrab via Tencent

Match one – Erangel

