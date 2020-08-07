The $850,000 PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) West season zero finals are being played from Aug. 6 to 9. Sixteen of the best teams are competing for the title of champion and a share of the prize pool.
Each team will play a total of 24 matches on all four maps in PUBG Mobile: Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi, and Sanhok. The majority of games, though, will be on Erangel. Six matches will be played per day in the league finals.
Here are the overall rankings and the scores per match of the PMWL West season zero finals.
Overall rankings
Here are the overall standings after six matches.