Doublelift says League of Legends’ new bot lane alcove “seems kind of useless”

League of Legends’ latest patch introduced drastic changes to Summoner’s Rift, including alterations to its landscape and the debut of two alcoves in the bot and top lane. While Riot hoped the alcoves would create more excitement and playmaking opportunities, Team Liquid’s Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng has some thoughts of his own.

The AD carry discussed the alcove during his Twitch broadcast yesterday while duoing with TSM’s newly-acquired support, Vincent “Biofrost” Wang. Doublelift claims the new addition is forgettable and likely won’t be used by bot laners.

DL Thoughts on Alcove Clip of Doublelift Playing League of Legends – Clipped by Claprinn

“I literally forget it’s there,” Doublelift said. “Fifty percent of all the games that are played right now, no one even steps foot in the fucking alcove. That place doesn’t see light of day… It seems kind of useless a lot of the time.”

Riot’s preseason plan was to add game-to-game variety to League matches. The new dragon changes restructure Summoner’s Rift with bush and wall adjustments. The alcoves were designed to provide additional variety through gank opportunities, ambushes, and outplays. But it seems to have missed the mark, according to Doublelift.

The bot laner admits that players may opt for using the alcove to kite an opposing jungler, but it’s not enough of a difference-maker.

To catch Doublelift testing out preseason changes during the LCS offseason, fans can tune in to his Twitch channel.