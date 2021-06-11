DoorDash partners with LCO in historic naming rights deal

This is one of the biggest deals in Oceanic LoL history.

The League of Legends Circuit Oceania has announced an impressive new business partnership with the American online food delivery platform DoorDash.

The region’s premier esports league will rename and rebrand to the DoorDash LCO for the upcoming Split across all social platforms and broadcasts.

Along with the naming rights, DoorDash is also sponsoring content that will be featured on the LCO broadcast, including new segments like the DoorDash #sendit replays and the DoorDash Player That Delivered award.

New name, who dis? Welcome to the DoorDash LCO.



New name, who dis? Welcome to the DoorDash LCO.

We've teamed up with the legends at @DoorDash as our naming rights partner. We're working on some exciting deliveries, but for now, learn more at https://t.co/uFI3PfiuRL — DoorDash LCO (@LCO) June 11, 2021

This will be DoorDash’s second-ever venture into the esports market, after partnering with the NBA 2K League in 2020. Having such an internationally reputable brand sponsor the league will be greatly beneficial toward further promotion and league expansion, giving hope to those in the Oceanic League scene that felt disparaged following the OPL’s closure last year after Riot deemed the region a lost cause and not profitable.

“They’ve been really supportive of our vision for the league and I’m excited to see what we can do together. We’re looking forward to leveraging DoorDash to improve the LCO experience for our fans,” Graeme Du Toit, head of commercial for the LCO said.

The brand-new looking DoorDash LCO will commence its Summer Split this Tuesday, June 15 from 6 pm AEST. Tune in on Twitch or YouTube to see all the action kick-off.