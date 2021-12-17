CoD: Mobile season 11 update patch notes

The last season of 2021 is bringing new weapons, a map, mode, and more.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season 11 has begun. The last season of the year, Final Snow, is a winter-themed content update, that includes news weapons, operator skill, map, mode, and more.

Here are the complete patch notes for CoD: Mobile’s season 11.

Battle Pass

Free Battle Pass

Sticker – Royale Rule (tier one)

Smoke Grenade – Warm Plaid (tier eight)

New Operator Skill – Munitions Box (tier 14)

Striker – Polar Light (Tier 16)

New Weapon PKM (tier 21)

Concussion Grenade – Warm Plaid (tier 28)

Charm – Hunting Horn (tier 31)

Holger 26 – Polar Light (tier 36)

UL736 – Polar Light (tier 46)

Calling Card – Snow Shiv (tier 50)

Premium Pass

Vagr Modir – Whisper of Winter (tier one)

Calling Card – Winter Hunt (tier one)

KN-44 – Frosted Spikes (tier one)

Echo – Tasty Treat (tier 10)

Atlas – Crash (tier 12)

Emote – Snow Party (tier 15)

MSMC – Deceitful Deity (tier 30)

Keegan – Huntsman (tier 35)

Man-O-War – Wolf’s Mane (tier 40)

PKM – Boru (tier 50)

Soap – Cliffhanger (tier 50)

The Battle Pass Bundle of season 11 features five epic items: Sickle – Chillscythe, Calling Card – Within Reach, Avatar – Snowman’s Gun, Frame – Snowman’s Gun Frame, and Parachute – Let it Snow.

New map: Icebreaker

The Icebreaker from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is coming to mobile.

Returning maps

Three maps are returning in season 11: Nuketown Russia, Holiday Raid, and Reclaim.

Image via Activision

Undead Siege Update

The Undead Siege mode is returning with a new update. Here are some changes to the mode:

Now available on the Blackout map

New Rewards

Leaderboards have been reset

New mission – Cerberus Mission

Pack-a-Punch and Cola machines available

New Weapons

PKM – LMG

The PKM is another LMG which is coming to CoD: Mobile in season 11. While the weapon isn’t the best for hip firing or close range combats, it excels in long-range fights.

D13 Sector – Launcher

The D13 Sector is a secondary weapon. It can take out enemies with a single disc that flies through the map. It has limited ammunition, however, and is hard to use at long range. The D13 Sector will be available through a seasonal challenge later in the season.

New Mode – Snowball Scuffle

The new mode will be released on Dec. 21. Players will have to take down opponents using snowballs and confirm their kills (similar to Kill Confirmed).

New Operator Skill – Munitions Box

The munitions box refuels ammunition for all your teammates, regardless of weapon. It explodes when destroyed. It can be unlocked by reaching tier 14 of the battle pass.

New Creator Bundles

Activision is bringing a limited beta of a Creator Club to CoD: Mobile later in season 11. New bundles will also be released, featuring CoD: Mobile content creators Ferg, Hawksnest, and Bobby Plays as playable in-game characters.

Comics End

The timeline of the comics is set to end this season. A new storyline will begin with the first season of 2022.

Seasonal Challenges

Royale Specialist

The Royale Specialist seasonal challenge is live in-game. If you manage to complete all the missions, you will get 9,000 Battle Pass XP including some other rewards:

Medic – Greenrock (Uncommon)

Airborne – Greenrock (Uncommon)

Arctic .50 – Jubilee (Rare)

Special Ops 4 – Firefrost (Rare)

MP Trademaster

The Trademaster will begin next week, and of all its tasks will be related to the multiplayer mode. This challenge will give up to 10,000 Battle Pass XP along some other rewards.

SKS – Greenrock (Uncommon)

Sticker – Lethal Gaze (Rare)

RUS-79U – Greenrock (Uncommon)

Calling Card – Braving the Elements (Rare)

ASM10 – Rideout (Epic)

Disc of Doom

The Disc of Doom will also start next week. Players can get 9,000 Battle Pass XP as well as the new weapon, D13 Sector.

Ninja – Greenrock (Uncommon)

Frame – Chilled Coil Frame

D13 Sector (New Functional Weapon)

Featured Event – New Year Token Exchange

Players will get New Years Tokens by completing seasonal challenges. These can be used to earn the following rewards.

Wingsuit – Black Top (Common)

Battery – Pow Bam Zap (Rare)

AK47 – Living Rust (Epic)

Balance Adjustments

Multiplayer

CBR4

The base Get-Hit flinch has been reduced.

The recoil has been adjusted and the trajectory to the upper right has been optimized. Now, the recoil is more steady when the weapon is fired continuously.

Kilo Bolt-Action

Base ADS Time: 0.4 to 0.38

MIP Extended Light Barrel: ADS Time: +10 to +7 percent.

OWC Ranger Barrel: ADS Time: +15 to +12 percent

OWC Marksman Barrel: ADS Time: +15 to +12 percent

HS0405

The Hipfire Bullet Spread has been reduced.

The ADS Bullet Spread has also been reduced.

500gr Slug

The ADS spread has been reduced.

The damage range has been increased.

Scorestreaks – Stealth Chopper

The Stealth Chopper’s defense has been slightly improved.

Bug Fixes

Battle Royale

R9-0

An issue has been fixed where the BR general accuracy bonus did not take effect on R9-0.

Hipfire and ADS bullet spread: This has been reduced by 30 percent when compared with MP.

Other