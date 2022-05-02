Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for May 2022

Like any game in the year 2022, Call of Duty: Mobile is all about the skins. The smash-hit mobile shooter lets you equip your character in all sorts of skins for everything from outfits, guns, and much more. Each month, there’s a set of mobile codes that can be redeemed in CoD: Mobile to unlock some cool new items. Check back here frequently to see the list of codes to get your free loot because there are always cool things being added to the game.

Normally, these codes are found on Call of Duty’s social channels or they’re posted by influencers and content creators somewhere online. These codes refresh often and there are new ones coming out all the time, but keep in mind that they’re account-specific and may not work for all, plus others expire after a certain amount of time. Your luck in getting the codes to work may vary.

Here’s the current set of Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes.

All Working Call of Duty: Mobile codes

BLMLZCZH88

BJRLZBZDV8

JNQ34TEANEG9R

BVRPZITKAZADS9

BJUMZBZEWE

BKHDZBZ7U5

ARPM3LUJ0JF97

BLILZCZ5UE

BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK

BJUNZBZBUA

BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP

BEI25I3Y2BDI7829

BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

EHEUUE73I63UT6

RIEJ1572HE51GE

NSHIW629RU2N85

QVABZA5RI7ZHQ

67VHL8XS2SZ1

STPW4PR86ZRF

USU261863H287E8

BJMMZCZAQS

BQIHZBZC4Q

SSUXH8S0ELKU

BQIBZBZJSU

As a reminder, here’s how to redeem the above codes for free stuff in CoD: Mobile:

Open Call of Duty: Mobile. Go to the profile section on the top left corner of the main menu. Copy the UID from the Player Profile. Go to Call of Duty: Mobile’s Redemption Center. Paste your UID that you copied, as well as the Redeem Code, in the correct corresponding boxes. Enter the Captcha for human verification, then click on the Submit button.

Now go back to CoD: Mobile and check your inbox for your loot.