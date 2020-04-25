Call of Duty Mobile update featuring new maps and modes to drop next week

Call of Duty: Mobile’s upcoming update will be hitting live servers next week, Activision revealed in a community update today. The update will likely include all the features, such as new maps and game modes, that were tested in the test server build earlier this month.

This includes the “Kill Confirmed,” “Capture the Flag,” and the one-versus-one game modes. The Rust map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will also be coming to the game. The update should be playable by May 1, when the new season will begin.

The community update which was released today also discussed the CODM World Championship 2020. Activision said that it will be releasing more details about the championship on its official website April 27. The championship will kick off with its first qualifier on April 30 and has a prize pool of $1 million.

Activision has said that from May, bundles, crates, and lucky draws will be available together in the game. All three will now be offering different content.

The community update also included several bugs which the developers were investigating. These are:

Hardpoint contested even with no enemies being present

Black screen crashes

Latency related issues

Ak-47 Jade reward missing in the Tenacity Rewarded Event

A large number of fixes are on their way in the next update.