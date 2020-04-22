Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 starts this month, will feature over $1 million prize pool

This will be CoD Mobile's first official esports event.

Activision is set to host the first official CoD Mobile esports tournament.

The Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 presented by Sony will begin with its first online stage on April 30. The prize pool for the tournament is over $1 million.

Anyone ranked veteran or higher in the first-person shooter can enter the tournament. The first stage is the open online qualifiers, which will be held from April 30 to May 24. Registration for this will be through an in-game event that will award players with rewards while the top players will make it to the higher stages.

“We are very excited to launch our highly anticipated competitive tournament in Call of Duty: Mobile,” said Chris Plummer, vice president of mobile at Activision. “As the next revolution in our fan-favorite ranked play, this tournament format gives eligible Call of Duty: Mobile players a chance to compete with players from around the world for cash and prizes.”

More details for the tournament will be announced in the future.