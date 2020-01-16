Call of Duty: Mobile season 3: patch notes and updates

In just four months, Call of Duty: Mobile has surpassed 180 million downloads, making it one of the most popular games on the mobile platform to date. Its wild success has carried the CoD franchise to the next level, bringing the game to an entirely new audience. And it’s not slowing down.

Today, Activision is releasing the third season for CoD: Mobile, introducing new features, modes, balance changes, content, and more.

Here are the full patch notes and updates for season three.

Accounts

Added a way to use Google Play and Apple’s Gamecenter as login options. With this Season 3 update, Activision is adding a way to link players’ Call of Duty Account. This option will be available to all players, those with pre-existing accounts and new players.

This will provide players with another way to save their data and will provide Activision new opportunities in the future to link to the Call of Duty infrastructure. As a thank you to anyone who helps test this first iteration of this system, players who link their account will receive the Outrider Arctic skin as a reward.

Season three battle pass

Activision is unveiling a new battle pass for the season.

Players will be able to acquire Phantom and FTL from Infinite Warfare alongside a variety of similarly futuristic weapons, like the Chicom Irradiated Amethyst or the Type 25 Geometry.

This time around, the length is shortened down to 50 tiers, instead of 100, but with the same amount of gear and loot to earn across that timeframe. To reflect that the premium price is lowered compared to the others.

The battle pass is launching on Jan. 20.

New Premium and Free Battle Pass Rewards.

Premium Battle Pass price has been lowered.

Multiplayer

Scrapyard

This classic recreation of the Modern Warfare 2 map will be available to all players today on release.

Cage

This new map will be coming to CoD: Mobile later in the season. The map has a deceptively basic three-lane design with verticality, open lanes for sniping, and a mixture of close quarters and mid-range options.

Rapid Fire Mode

This new and fast-paced limited-time mode will be available for everyone on release. It will include unlimited ammo, faster scorestreaks, and shorter operator skill cooldowns.

Battle Royale

Image via Activision

New 20 vs. 20 mode will be released called Warfare.

Multiplayer style fast-paced action but in Battle Royale.

Two teams draw battle lines and drop on their respective sides of the map.

Infinite respawns.

Loadout saved upon death.

The first team to 150 kills win the match.

New two-person motorcycle, perfect for high-speed assaults and escapes.

New Battle Royale Class coming soon.

Improved Shipment and Countdown location layouts.

Improved sound effects in cold areas.

Added additional strategic ziplines.

Increased damage drop-off of SMRS rockets at longer distances.

Reduced movement speed while actively using SMRS.

Improved helicopter collision mechanics with the environment.

Airdrops always contain Level 3 body armor.

Deploying Transform Shield releases a high-pressure air blast that affects incoming bullet trajectory.

Ranked mode

A new season of Ranked Mode is coming. This time the Ranked Mode tile will feature on the main page that will allow players to check their ranked status in both Multiplayer and Battle Royale.

Players can see their rewards and their rank in each mode.

New ranked rewards, including Black Ops III weapons, Yellow Snake series, and more.

Updated user interface.

Improved matchmaking balance.

Increased penalty for frequently quitting.

Reduced point deduction for losses below Master.

Hijacked map removed from ranked MP.

Domination single round score adjusted to 75 in ranked.

TDM score adjusted to 50 in ranked.

Improvements and Optimizations

TDM is now unlocked at level 3.

Return of Takeoff and Raid MP maps.

Fixed wall geometry on certain maps.

Added warning and death for leaving the combat zone.

Increased damage taken from falls.

Added ability to climb down ladders.

SMRS has slightly reduced movement speed, lethal range, and damage to Scorestreak.

Adjusted shooting stability of S36, reduce its performance in long-distance.

Slightly reduced recoil stability of Type 25 foregrip attachment.

Slightly reduced recoil stability of AK117 foregrip attachment.

Reduced MSMC magazine capacity to 25.

Slightly increased recoil stability of ICR foregrip attachment.

Increased recoil control of AK-47 and reduced vertical recoil degree.

Increased firing stability and animations of LK24, ASM10, and HG40.

Deploying Transform Shield releases a high-pressure air blast that affects incoming bullet trajectory.

Gravity Spike gives a temporary increased armor effect.

Significantly reduced charge time of Gravity Spikes, and increased energy returned by skill.

Increased energy usage of Sparrow Operator Skill.

Improved throwing and speed of standard and fast grenades.

Additional improvements.

System and client