Call of Duty: Mobile crosses 500 million downloads

Call of Duty: Mobile has surpassed 500 million downloads worldwide according to developer Activision.

The game was released in October 2019 on Android and iOS and has since become a major hit. Furthering CODM's success was its release in the lucrative Chinese market on Dec. 25, 2020. Activision said that this brought in “tens of millions of new players” to the mobile game.

To mark the milestone, Activision has sent a gift to all CODM players. These Radio Current Crates can be claimed through the in-game mail.

🙏♥ Thank you to our community, players, and supporters! We couldn't have done this without you!



Activision Blizzard also released its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 today. The company said that the March season (season two) of CODM was it's highest-grossing yet. Additionally, the game’s release in China is proving to be very fruitful as player spending for the first quarter in the country was on par with the rest of the world.

The ongoing season three, called Tokyo Escape, is also performing well and is the top-grossing to this date after its launch on April 16.

CODM's season three introduced a lot of new features to the game. This includes two new maps, Sticks and Stones mode, two weapons, and a new battle royale class as well.

The game’s next season is expected to be even bigger in terms of new content. Currently, Activision has released a public test build to test upcoming features. It contains a new map (Dome), battle royale class (Time Traveler), perk (Gung-Ho), operator skill (K9 unit), and scorestreak (Hawk X3).