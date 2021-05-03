New operator skill and scorestreak could be coming in CoD: Mobile season 4

It looks like the K9 unit and Hawk X3 are coming to the game.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s latest public test build is here and has revealed a lot of upcoming features for the game. These features, which include a new scorestreak and perk, could be making their way to the game with season four.

The new scorestreak is called the Hawk X3. It's a drone that's unlocked at 750 points. Unlike the Hunter Killer, the Hawk X3 can be manually controlled and is equipped with a machine gun to take down enemies.

Screengrab via Activision

The K9 unit from Black Ops II is also coming to CoD: Mobile as an operator skill. Activating it will summon a single military dog that tracks enemies to automatically take them down.

Screengrab via Activision

While an official release date for these features hasn’t been revealed, they'll likely be added with the next update, which will arrive with season four. The fourth season is expected to begin on May 27 at 6pm CT.

Other than the K9 unit and Hawk X3, a new map is also coming to CODM. The popular Dome map from Modern Warfare 3 is playable in the ongoing public test server. It's a small map set in the desert.

Additionally, Activision has confirmed that the upcoming season will bring a lot of balance changes to the game. The developer has said it wants to make each weapon more aligned with its class and is introducing a ton of changes to make this happen. These changes are being made to the base stats of each weapon and not to the attachments.