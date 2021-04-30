Call of Duty: Mobile to get fan-favorite MW3 map, Dome

The map will likely be added in season four.

Activision released a new public test build into Call of Duty: Mobile today which contains upcoming features to the game, including fan-favorite Dome map from CoD: Modern Warfare 3.

Dome is a small map set in a desert. The various obstacles and structures around the map make it a favorable map for close-quarter situations. Hence, SMGs and shotguns will excel on it, although, there are some good locations around the dome for snipers as well.

Related: Call of Duty: Mobile devs are introducing balance changes to almost every weapon

In the public test build for CODM, the map can be played on the Domination mode. It remains to be seen what other modes will be playable on the map.

The public test server is used to test upcoming features to CODM for bugs and issues before they are released into the global version. The Dome map will likely be released with the next season of the game, expected to begin on May 27 at 7pm CT.

Related: CoD: Mobile season 3 featured event, Warrior’s Path, has begun

Other than this, the public test build contains a new Clan Wars feature, Hawk X3 scorestreak, and K9 unit operator skill. These should also be released in season four.