CoD: Mobile season 4 could bring new perk and BR class

Activision released a new public test build for Call of Duty: Mobile earlier this week that’s teased a new perk and battle royale class. In the past, features from the public test build have been added to the game within the next two seasons.

The new perk is called Gung-Ho. When this is equipped, players will be able to hip-fire their weapon, throw grenades, and change ammo while sprinting. Right now, Gung-Ho is locked in the public test build, so players haven't been able to use it. It will likely become available in the near future.

Related: Call of Duty: Mobile to get popular MW3 map, Dome

Screengrab via Activision

The new battle royale class, on the other hand, could be called Time Traveler. Only the class’ name is visible in the public test build at this time.

Players can also see the name of the class’ ability, which is called Glitch. While no other details about it are available, the community has been speculating if it could be similar to the Glitch ability in Black Ops III. When this ability is activated in Black Ops, the player teleports to a position they were in a few moments ago.

Additionally, one of the BR classes in CoD: Mobile is getting reworked. The Clown class’ ability, called Toy Bomb, could be thrown to summon zombies. In the latest public test build, however, the ability spawns two K9 units that attack enemies.

Related: New operator skill and scorestreak could be coming in CoD: Mobile season 4

Other features in the public test build include a new map (Dome), scorestreak (Hawk X3), and operator skill (K9 unit). Since this is a beta, though, Activision could make some changes to all of these features before they're added to CODM.