Best PS5 Wall Mount

There are many cool stands for PS5 that allow gamers to enjoy playing while saving space in your room and clear up desk space. Some of these wall mounts even provide fans to prevent overheating. Sometimes, gamers may need to mount your PS5 on the wall to keep it out of reach of toddlers or pets.

There are a lot of great PlayStation 5 wall mounts out there but some stand out more than others.

HIDEit Mounts PS5 Wall Mount Pro Bundle

Image: HIDEit

Specifications The HIDEit wall mount for PS5 has two mounting brackets for both console and controller. The body is made of steel, providing good support to keep the PS5 in place without stumbling. The mount supports PS5 disc and digital editions. The installation process is easy and takes only a few minutes, with easy port access keeping the set-up process smooth.

VIVO Steel Wall Mount Bracket Designed for PS5

Image: VIVO

Specifications The VIVO steel wall mount for PS5 is one of the most affordable products in the market, offering an excellent price value. A steel bracket assures quality and durability. Also, the mount is compatible with both disc and digital editions. Sufficient screws are available in the box for installation. The company also provides a three-year limited warranty.

TotalMount Wall Stand For PS5

Image: TotalMount

Specifications The TotalMount wall stand for the PS5 is an affordable option for saving money on a PS5 mount. Keep in mind, however, that it’s made of plastic, so it might not be as sturdy as steel. However, it still offers great support for your console and keeps it in place. The company claims being metal-free prevents Wi-Fi interruption.

TotalMount Universal Mount

Image: TotalMount

Specifications The TotalMount Universal Mount is compatible with a wide range of electronic devices, including PS5 in both disc and digital editions. The design differs from any wall mount you’ve ever seen for PS5 since it uses straps to keep the device in place instead of having a locking mechanism. For extra security, some side straps are also available.

HANAMO Wall Mount for PS5

Image: HANAMO

Specifications This is a steel-made wall mount from HANAMO that comes with some additional mounts for gaming accessories. Besides the mount for the console itself, you will have a mount that can hold two controllers, one remote, and one headset. A great addition to keep everything organized. Also, it supports PlayStation 5 disc and digital edition.

NexiGo Wall Mount Set for Playstation 5

Image: NexiGo

Specifications The NexiGo wall mount for PS5 is compatible with both disc and digital editions, allowing you to mount it on either side of the TV. Also, it comes with a dedicated holder for controllers and a headphone hanger. It is made of steel and keeps the console in place to the best.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.