Best lap desks for gaming

For mouse and keyboard gamers, playing games from the couch can present a challenge. Luckily, there are a number of different lap desk options that let you play on your gaming laptop or use a gaming keyboard from the comfort of your couch.

A lap desk is a hardened desk surface designed to sit on or over your legs. These desks are perfect for working and playing games from couches, beds, or even the floor. Luckily, there are several great lap desks specifically designed with gamers in mind.

There are two types of gaming lap desks. The first type features space for a keyboard and mouse. These desks come in both wired and wireless variations and are built to work with consoles or PCs. The other type of lap desk has space built specifically for a gaming laptop. These desks are perfect for gamers who like to use their gaming laptop keyboard and need a reliable surface for both their mouse and laptop.

With those distinctions in mind, here are the best lap desks and lapboards for gaming.

Corsair K63 Wireless Gaming Lapboard

Image via Corsair

The Corsair K63 wireless gaming lapboard is one of the best available lapboard options for serious gamers looking to play from their couch without sacrificing in-game performance. This lapboard is specifically built for the Corsair K63 wireless keyboard, which is not included in the price of the lapboard itself. The K63 locks into this uniquely designed lap desk, securely integrating into the board.

The right side of the board features a spacious mouse pad surface. While many lap desks come with a mouse surface, only a few lap desks currently feature a gaming-focused surface that can be replaced as needed. Being able to replace the pad increases the longevity of the desk, making it a desirable feature to have.

The bottom of the K63 lapboard features a full-length memory foam cushion. The cushion is about a half-inch thick and goes a long way in keeping this lapboard comfortable and ventilated, even after hours of use.

The Corsair K63 Wireless gaming lapboard goes for a fair price on its own, but can be purchased as a bundle that includes both the lapboard and the K63 keyboard.

Razer Turret Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard & Mouse

Image via Razer

The Razer Turret combo is a unique product that integrates a retractable mouse pad into a Razer wireless keyboard. Although it is not quite a proper lap desk, the Turret serves a similar purpose and offers a unique value by combining a mousepad, keyboard, and mouse into a single package.

This combo comes with both a wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse. Both the keyboard and the mouse are expected to get around 40 hours of battery time per charge. If you need to increase the keyboard’s power efficiency, you can turn it’s RGB lighting off to get another ten hours of battery life.

The Razer Turret connects to PCs easily. This system is plug-and-play, meaning you just have to plug in the unified 2.4GHz USB receiver and are good to go. This makes the combination perfect for on-the-go gamers who are constantly moving their gaming setup and don’t want to deal with connection hassles. This system can also work with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X for anyone looking for a console-compatible mouse and keyboard set.

The retractable mouse pad provides a decent gaming surface. It isn’t quite as nice as a traditional gaming surface, but it features a reasonable quality and is magnetized to prevent the gaming mouse from falling off of the surface.

The Razer Turret wireless mechanical keyboard and mouse combo is pretty expensive. This combo is best for gamers who are looking to buy a new keyboard and mouse, and also want the convenience of a retractable mouse pad.

Roccat SOVA Gaming Lapboard

Image via Roccat

The Roccat SOVA gaming lapboard is a lap desk that features a fully integrated tenkeyless keyboard and a large mousepad surface. It is very similar in form, function, and price to the Corsair K63 lap board.

The built-in keyboard on the Roccat SOVA lap board comes in either a mechanical or membrane version. The mechanical version of the gaming keyboard will likely perform significantly better than the membrane one for almost any task, whether you are typing or gaming on it. The LED lights on both boards are known to go bad. However, if your LEDs do go bad in the first two years of owning the keyboard, the company will replace the product.

The lapboard features an ergonomic shape on its underside to ensure that it remains stable during gameplay. Both the wrist pad and the mousepad surface are replaceable.

Much like the Razer Turret system, the ROCCAT SOVA gaming lapboard is built with both PC and console users in mind. This system should easily hook up to PCs, Xbox consoles, PlayStation consoles, and other devices.

Unlike the first two devices on this list, this lapboard does not feature wireless technology. Instead, it plugs directly into your device and features an extra USB port for your mouse or headset.

Couchmaster CYBOT Lap Desk

Image via Couchmaster

The Couchmaster CYBOT lap desk is an excellent lap desk, whether you are looking to use it with a keyboard or your gaming laptop. This lap desk features a wide surface for your laptop or keyboard on the left side and plenty of space for a mousepad on the right side. It also comes with a unique built-in slot above where the mousepad would go, which can fit phones or mobile tablets.

Underneath the area meant for a laptop, there is a small air vent. This helps keep the laptop from overheating while playing games and is a welcome addition.

This product doesn’t require the lap desk to balance on top of your lap, which is the biggest thing that sets it apart from other options. The Couchmaster doesn’t rest directly on your legs. Instead, it uses a system with two large square cushions that prop up your desk area above your legs while doubling as convenient armrests. This set up may work better for some gamers who like to play from their couch or bed.

The Couchmaster CYBOT lap desk is the best option for anyone who wants to game directly on their laptop or for anyone who prefers a lap desk that doesn’t rest directly on their legs.

LapGear Original XL Lap Desk

Image via LapGear

For those looking to pick up a low-tech lap desk that will fit your laptop and provide a space for your mouse, the LapGear Original XL lap desk is a good option to consider. This lap desk is designed for laptops up to 16 inches, though you can squeeze a 17-inch laptop on it in a pinch. With this lapboard, you should be able to comfortably use most gaming laptops and mice without issue.

There are built-in mouse surfaces on both the right and the left side, accommodating both left-handed and right-handed mouse users. Unlike some of the other options on this list, the mousepad surfaces are not replaceable, so keep that in mind. The desk surface also comes with a large integrated wrist rest that spans the entire lower edge.

The underside of the lap desk features a comfortable foam cushion to pad your legs. However, the cushioning on this desk comes up short compared to the memory foam featured on the Corsair lap desk. The LapGear Original XL also features two under-mounted storage bags that are perfect for storing your gaming mouse.

If you are looking for a budget lap desk that will let you game in bed or from the couch, this is an all-around great product.