Apex Legends Mobile releases on May 17

Apex Legends Mobile will launch worldwide on May 17.

The long-awaited mobile version of Apex will arrive on the Apple App Store and Android’s Google Play Store in just under one week. While developer Respawn Entertainment has yet to share many details about the game itself, players in select regions around the world have already gotten their hands on an early build of Apex Legends Mobile through a series of closed beta tests and a small regional release earlier this year.

For the mobile version of its battle royale hit, Respawn and EA partnered with Lightspeed and Quantum Studios, two Tencent studios. Lightspeed is also known for the creation of PUBG Mobile, which it famously developed in only four months.

Fans who pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile before its release will earn a variety of in-game rewards on launch, including Holo-Sprays, gun skins, and banner frames. As part of an incentive to keep players coming back, the game will be free to play and will feature “mobile-first” maps and legends that presumably differ from the PC and console versions of Apex. Crossplay will not be possible between the mobile and PC or console versions of Apex.

Interested players should take note of the minimum system requirements for Apple and Android devices. Apple players will need an iPhone 6S or later that’s running at least iOS 11.0. They’ll also need at least an A9 CPU, 4GB of free space, and at least 2GB of RAM. Android users will need Android 6.0 or later, Open GL 3.1 or higher, 4GB of free space, and at least 2GB of RAM.