What are the minimum requirements for Apex Legends Mobile?

Apex Legends Mobile has entered a limited regional launch in 10 countries around the world. Players from these countries can download the game through the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

The regional launch is limited to Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines. Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia. While you can download the game in these countries, you need to have decent specifications to enjoy the game smoothly.

The minimum requirements for Apex Legends Mobile in its limited regional launch are listed below. EA has said that the game is still in development and is being optimized to run on different devices. Hence, these requirements could change when the game releases later this year.

Android

Android 8.1 and above

Open GL 3.0 or higher

3GB free space

At least 3GB RAM

Screen sizes: N/L/XL

EA has said that it will be able to support Android devices with 2GB RAM from the following brands: Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, Motorola, Samsung, Lenovo, and Xiaomi.

iOS

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 10.0 or later

CPU: A9

3GB free space

At least 2GB RAM

This article will be updated if EA changes these specifications in the future.