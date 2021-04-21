EA will be launching the game's first regional beta tests later this month.

Electronic Arts’ fast-paced battle royale game, Apex Legends, is coming to Android and iOS.

EA announced yesterday the game will be launching its first regional beta tests later this month. Initially, these tests will only be available on Android in India and the Philippines.

Apex Legends Mobile has been in development for about two years and was confirmed by EA CEO Andrew Wilson in October 2019. Being a separate game for mobile devices, it will not be cross-platform between consoles and PC.

“It’s a new version of Apex Legends, but it’s true to the original,” said Apex game director Chad Grenier.

Image via Electronic Arts

How to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile on Android?

To pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile, head over to the game’s page on the Google Play Store.

Click on pre-register and you will be notified when the game will be available in your region.

EA hasn’t revealed the minimum requirements for the game yet. Hence, the pre-registration for the game may not be available on your device.

When will Apex Legends Mobile release in other regions and iOS?

The first set of tests will be conducted for a "few thousand players" in India and the Philippines later this month. EA has said that it will expand the size of these tests as it “continues with testing.” This includes the addition of more regions and iOS support.

This article will be updated when more information is available.