All Shiny Pokémon available during Pokémon Go’s Psychic Spectacular event

The Psychic Spectacular is bringing Pokémon that are at least part Psychic-type from across multiple regions to the forefront of Pokémon Go.

Running from Sept. 8 to 13, players will see multiple Psychic-type Pokémon popping up more frequently, along with new Special Research, additional parts for the season-long Misunderstood Mischief Special Research, and the Pokémon Go debut for Inkay and Malamar.

Among those Psychic-types that will be appearing during the event, several will have a chance at being Shiny. However, the Shiny encounter rates will not be boosted like they are during Community Day events, which means the chances of encountering shinies are still incredibly low despite the increased encounter rate for specific species.

If you plan on going on a shiny hunt, here are all of the Pokémon that can appear with their alternate color scheme during the Psychic Spectacular event.

Increased spawn Shiny Pokémon

Abra

Slowpoke

Drowzee

Natu

Wobbuffet

Baltoy

Woobat

Raid Boss Shiny Pokémon