All Psychic Spectacular Special Research, event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

From a triple-typing focus down to just one, the Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular event is starting to roll out.
With this, players will see a drastic increase in the number of Psychic-type Pokémon spawning in the wild, hatching from Eggs, and available to battle in raids.
Not only will certain Pokémon be appearing more often, but Inkay will also be making its Pokémon Go debut during the event, with a similarly strange evolution condition to the one it uses in the main series. There is also a new addition to the season-long Misunderstood Mischief Special Research too.
So if you plan on delving into the topsy-turvy event, here are all of the research tasks and rewards that will be live during the Psychic Spectacular.
Psychic Spectacular Special Research
Psychic Spectacular page one
- Catch 10 Psychic-type Pokémon
- 500 XP
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 10 Poké Balls
- Spin a PokéStop or Gym
- 500 Stardust
Total Rewards: Abra encounter, 10 Razz Berries, and 500 XP
Psychic Spectacular page two
- Power up a Pokémon five times
- 10 Ultra Balls
- Catch 20 Pokémon
- Five Pinap Berries
- Make five Great Throws
- One Fast TM
Total Rewards: Ralts encounter, 10 Great Balls, and 500 Stardust
Psychic Spectacular page three
- Hatch an Egg
- Bronzor encounter
- Evolve two Psychic-type Pokémon
- Solosis encounter
- Earn a candy walking with your Buddy
- 1,000 Stardust
Total Rewards: Girafarig encounter, five Revives, and 500 XP
Psychic Spectacular page four
- Send five Gifts to Friends
- One Charged TM
- Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Xatu encounter
- Battle in the Go Battle League two times
- Meditite encounter
Total Rewards: Starmie encounter, one Incense, and 500 XP
Psychic Spectacular page five
- Battle in a raid
- Five Hyper Potions
- Make five Nice Curveball Throws
- Baltoy encounter
- Use an Incense
- One Lure Module
Total Rewards: Inkay encounter, 1,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch 10 Psychic-type Pokémon
- Abra encounter
- Drowzee encounter
- Earn three Candy walking with your Buddy
- Woobat encounter
- Evolve one Inkay
- TBD encounter
- Make three Nice Curveball Throws in a row
- 500 Stardut
- Make seven Nice Curveball Throws in a row
- 1,000 Stardust
- Make seven Great Curveball Throws in a row
- 1,500 Stardust