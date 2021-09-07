All Psychic Spectacular Special Research, event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

From a triple-typing focus down to just one, the Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular event is starting to roll out.

With this, players will see a drastic increase in the number of Psychic-type Pokémon spawning in the wild, hatching from Eggs, and available to battle in raids.

Not only will certain Pokémon be appearing more often, but Inkay will also be making its Pokémon Go debut during the event, with a similarly strange evolution condition to the one it uses in the main series. There is also a new addition to the season-long Misunderstood Mischief Special Research too.

So if you plan on delving into the topsy-turvy event, here are all of the research tasks and rewards that will be live during the Psychic Spectacular.

Psychic Spectacular Special Research

Psychic Spectacular page one

Catch 10 Psychic-type Pokémon 500 XP

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Spin a PokéStop or Gym 500 Stardust



Total Rewards: Abra encounter, 10 Razz Berries, and 500 XP

Psychic Spectacular page two

Power up a Pokémon five times 10 Ultra Balls

Catch 20 Pokémon Five Pinap Berries

Make five Great Throws One Fast TM



Total Rewards: Ralts encounter, 10 Great Balls, and 500 Stardust

Psychic Spectacular page three

Hatch an Egg Bronzor encounter

Evolve two Psychic-type Pokémon Solosis encounter

Earn a candy walking with your Buddy 1,000 Stardust



Total Rewards: Girafarig encounter, five Revives, and 500 XP

Psychic Spectacular page four

Send five Gifts to Friends One Charged TM

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon Xatu encounter

Battle in the Go Battle League two times Meditite encounter



Total Rewards: Starmie encounter, one Incense, and 500 XP

Psychic Spectacular page five

Battle in a raid Five Hyper Potions

Make five Nice Curveball Throws Baltoy encounter

Use an Incense One Lure Module



Total Rewards: Inkay encounter, 1,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust

Event-exclusive Field Research