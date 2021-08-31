All Misunderstood Mischief Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go’s Season of Mischief

Are you going to try and learn about the mysterious and mischievous Hoopa?

Pokémon Go is entering its fourth iteration of seasonal content, and with it comes new encounters, bonuses, and Special Research for players to enjoy.

The Season of Mischief will run from Sept. 1 to Dec. 1, with a focus on the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa, which has been involved in various mischievous events throughout the last several months.

Along with the usual changes in Hemisphere-specific spawns, seasonal events, and a unified set of global bonuses, Niantic will also be introducing Hoopa into the game properly for the first time. This will be done through new Special Research that will be running throughout the season.

The Misunderstood Mischief Special Research will be updated throughout the Season of Mischief, with Professor Willow constantly investigating the ongoing phenomena that surround Hoopa and providing players with more details.

If you plan to stick with the task and finally confront the troublemaking Hoopa, here are all of the Misunderstood Mischief research tasks and rewards, updated as new information becomes available about each stage.

Misunderstood Mischief Special Research

Misunderstood Mischief page one

Make 10 Nice Throws One Incense

Use an Incense 10 Poké Balls

Take three Snapshots of wild Psychic-type Pokémon 10 Nanab Berries



Total Rewards: Gothita encounter, 1,000 XP, and 500 Stardust

Misunderstood Mischief page two