How to evolve Inkay into Malamar in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go’s Psychic Spectacular may seem like a fairly straightforward event at a glance, but there is one element that really turns things on its head.

One of the main draws for the newest event is the Dark/Psychic-type Inkay making its Pokémon Go debut, appearing in the wild and one-star raids.

Inkay is a bit odd, not just because of its typing, but also because it lives up to its title of the Revolving Pokémon with its evolution method, which might confuse players who haven’t encountered the Kalos-native in the past.

Typically, in order to evolve Inkay into Malamar, players would need to level up their Pokémon to level 30 and then hold their Nintendo 3DS or Switch systems upside down at the end of the battle. And just like with many other mechanics, Niantic has replicated this to an extent in Pokémon Go.

Once you capture an Inkay in Pokémon Go, you will also need to get 50 Inkay Candy before you can evolve it.

Once you are ready, hold your mobile device upside down, which should register fairly easily. Then you can initiate the evolution and get you a Malamar.

Inkay is the only new Pokémon making an appearance during the Psychic Spectacular, but you can also encounter several shiny Psychic-types, complete new Special Research, or continue to grind the season-long Misunderstood Mischief Special Research, which has received its next part.