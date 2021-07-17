All Global Challenges in Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is going to feature a lot of content returning from previous years, mixed in with all of the new bonuses and encounters, like Meloetta and other Pokémon making their debut in the game.

Among the returning features are global challenges that will unlock additional bonus events throughout August, better known as the Ultra Unlock. The Ultra Unlock bonus could result in up to three weeks of extra content and events for all players in Pokémon Go and can only be achieved if players participating in Go Fest 2021 complete a specific amount of global challenges in the Global Challenge Arena.

This year, there will be a total of 24 global challenges laid out for all trainers to work together and complete. They will all be live throughout the event, with a certain number needing to be completed to unlock each extra week of content, in intervals of eight per bonus.

So that means Ultra Unlock Part One: Time will take eight challenges, Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space will take 16 challenges, and the final, mystery bonus week will require all 24 challenges to be completed before it is unlocked. So if you want to get those special bonuses, here are all of the Global Challenges that players will need to complete before the end of Go Fest 2021.

Go Fest 2021 Global Challenges

Ultra Unlock bonuses

Ultra Unlock Part One: Time – July 23 to Aug. 3 – Unlocked “The flow of time will be disrupted! Pokémon from various eras will be appearing more often.”

Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space – Aug. 6 to 17 “Space itself will be distorted as Pokémon from various places appear!”

Ultra Unlock Part Three: ??? Aug. 20 to 31 “Will these abnormal events continue to happen? What awaits us during Part 3? Stay tuned, Trainers—we’ll keep you posted on our findings!”



