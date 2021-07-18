Players have unlocked all three Ultra Unlock bonus weeks during Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Day two of Pokémon Go Fest 2021 has started rolling out in certain regions, and players have already taken advantage of the various bonuses to complete the requirements for the third and final Ultra Unlock bonus.

In total, this means that players have now completed all 24 of the global challenges hosted in the Global Challenge Arena during the event.

Trainers, you’ve now completed 24 Global Challenges and unlocked the third part of Ultra Unlock. 🔓



What will happen once Parts 1 and 2 are over? Will these abnormal events continue to happen? What awaits us during Part 3? 👀



Stay tuned for more details! #PokemonGOFest2021 pic.twitter.com/fGDh73AgJk — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 18, 2021

Niantic will now be running three additional weeks of themed content starting on July 23. These Ultra Unlock bonus weeks will each feature new content, most of which we still have no information about.

Ultra Unlock Part One: Time – July 23 to Aug. 3 “The flow of time will be disrupted! Pokémon from various eras will be appearing more often.”

Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space – Aug. 6 to 17 “Space itself will be distorted as Pokémon from various places appear!”

Ultra Unlock Part Three: ??? Aug. 20 to 31 “Will these abnormal events continue to happen? What awaits us during Part 3? Stay tuned, Trainers—we’ll keep you posted on our findings!”



Out of the three events, we only know the themes for two, Time and Space, and Niantic has only hinted that the Ultra Unlock Part One: Time will add Shiny Cranidos and Shieldon to the game.

Work together during #PokemonGOFest2021 and you can unlock Part 1 of the Ultra Unlock event. The flow of time will become disrupted on July 23! Pokémon from various eras will be appearing more often. pic.twitter.com/o52jeZNHR4 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 16, 2021

Based on the messaging, Niantic is going to hold off on sharing any details about the final milestone for a bit longer. However, Hoopa has appeared in the game’s loading screens and its hoops have been seen in the game on day two, so it will likely involve the Mythical Pokémon in some form.