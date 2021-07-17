Will Hoopa appear and be catchable during Pokémon Go Fest 2021?

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will run on July 17 and 18 from 10am to 6pm local time, bringing all of the usual new bonuses, content, and encounters. One thing that fans have been speculating on since the event was first announced is whether or not the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa will make an appearance during the event, however.

This question became much more prominent in the community once Niantic announced that the second day of Go Fest 2021 would be a special raid day, featuring every Legendary Pokémon that has ever been available in Pokémon Go.

Hoopa is known for warping time and space using the rings on its body, with its other form, Hoopa Unbound, seemingly able to bend dimensions to its will. Both in the games and in the anime, Hoopa has used these abilities to summon Legendary Pokémon through its rings.

With the help of the datamining group PokéMiners, we know that Hoopa will be making an appearance during Go Fest, though it won’t be obtainable right away.

A new asset was added to the Loading Screen showcasing Hoopa called “Loading_screen_detail”



Along with it was a “timed asset controller” which we believe means this will show over the current loading screen starting 6pm Saturday 17th July pic.twitter.com/TcfS6z7isI — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) July 15, 2021

There is no confirmation yet, but based on the assets pulled from the backend of the app and the details we know about the Ultra Unlock for this year’s event, it is likely Hoopa will be the focal point of the third week of bonuses.

The first two weeks are themed on Time and Space respectively and mention Pokémon appearing from different eras and places. So unless Nianitc wants to focus on Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina, players should prepare for some mischief.

Update July 7 11:05pm CT: At the end of Go Fest 2021’s first day in certain regions, players have started seeing alternate versions of the event’s loading screen that feature Hoopa.

Like clockwork, Hoopa has appeared on the loading screen at the end of GO Fest Day 1! pic.twitter.com/3jV1dZF8ml — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) July 17, 2021

There is still no guarantee that Hoopa will actually appear during day two, but this points heavily to the Mythical Pokémon being involved in the chaos.