Activision confirms new Modern Warfare map for Call of Duty: Mobile season 2

Activision teased the arrival of a new map in Call of Duty: Mobile’s season two today.

According to the teaser, Modern Warfare’s Shoot House map is making its way to the mobile version of the game soon. The map was already revealed in a public test build for the game earlier this month. The developer confirmed today the map will be playable in season two.

Shoot House is a small-sized map with a three-lane design. Set in the deserts of Urzikstan, it offers fast-paced action with most gunfights happening in close range.

🔊 Sound ON and mind the dust.



Coming in the next season of #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/a88bVljbxY — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) February 20, 2021

Call of Duty: Mobile’s second season is expected to kick off on March 10. The season will also introduce a new rank series into the game along with a major update featuring new maps, modes, and more.

In the recent public test build, other than the Shoot House map, Activision also tested Modern Warfare 3’s Oasis and the Shipment 2019 maps. These maps could also make their way to the game in season two.

Other features in the public test build include the swords and stones mode, trucks in the battle royale mode, a new scorestreak, and an operator skill. The scorestreak is called Napalm and sends down raining fire onto the battlefield. The Bull Charge operator skill, on the other hand, equips players with a large shield that can be used to “charge” down enemies.