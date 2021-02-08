CoD: Mobile to get Oasis and Shipment 2019 map

They'll be released in one of the next two seasons of the game.

Activision recently released a new public test build for Call of Duty: Mobile. The public test build is used to test out upcoming features for the game before they’re added to the global version. And the build contains three new maps, including Shipment 2019 and Oasis.

Shipment 2019 is a remastered version of the classic CoD 4 map. It was first introduced to Modern Warfare in December 2019. It's one of the smallest maps in the Call of Duty universe. The tiny map is lined with cargo crates that provide some cover to players.

Shipment 2019’s small size makes it a good map for shotguns and close-range weapons. Even though it's comparable to the size of Gunfight maps, players can enjoy the fast-paced five-vs-five modes on it.

The other map coming to Call of Duty: Mobile is called Oasis. The map has been a long time coming for the game. It was first playable in an alpha test in early 2019 before CoD Mobile’s global release.

Oasis is set in a hotel in Dubai. Unlike Shipment, the map is large with long alleyways.

Last month, the Modern Warfare 3 map was added to a public test build for the Chinese version of Call of Duty: Mobile. It seems like the map will soon be available in the global version of Call of Duty: Mobile as well.

The third upcoming map for CoD: Mobile is Modern Warfare’s Shoot House. These three maps will be released in either season two or three of the game. Season two is expected to begin on March 10, while the third season will likely start in April.