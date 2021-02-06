Call of Duty: Mobile to get Modern Warfare’s Shoot House map

Activision released Call of Duty: Mobile’s latest public test build today. It contains upcoming features to the game in seasons two and three. Among these is Modern Warfare’s Shoot House map.

Shoot House was first released into Modern Warfare in November 2019. The map is situated on the deserts of Urzikstan, at a classified location. It was built as a training house but is now a new battlefield for players in CoD: Mobile.

Related: How to download CoD: Mobile’s public test build?

The Shoot House map was tested earlier on the Chinese version of CoD: Mobile. While the Chinese version of the game has a lot of different features, it seems the Shoot House map will be making its way to both CoD: Mobile global and China.

Shoot House is a comparatively smaller map and features a three-lane layout. A bit of an open area and narrow alleys make it a fast-paced map.

Players can check out the new map along with a number of other upcoming features to the game by downloading the public test build. For the first time, Activision has released the public test build for iOS devices as well.

Shoot House will be added to CoD: Mobile in either season two or three. The second season is expected to begin on March 10. Because seasons last about a month, the third season will likely arrive in April.