Players can expect new maps, modes, and much more in the new season.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season two is beginning soon. The season will bring a new rank series to the game. In the past, Activision has usually released a bigger update to the game whenever a new rank series begins.

Recently, a public test build was released to test out upcoming features. It contained a lot of additions to the game, including new maps, a scorestreak, an operator skill, and more.

The new maps in the public test build were Modern Warfare’s Shoot House, Shipment 2019, and Oasis. The operator skill, Bull Charge, equips players with a shield that can be used to charge down enemies and take them out. The Napalm scorestreak deploys an aircraft that fires napalm on the ground, lighting it on fire.

New night modes, swords and stones mode, and trucks in battle royale were some of the other features in the public test build. Activision has said these features will be added in seasons two and three of the game. Thus, it's possible that all of these features may not make their way to the game in the upcoming second season.

When will Call of Duty: Mobile’s season 2 begin?

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season two will begin on March 10 at 6pm CT.

Season one will conclude on March 9 at 6pm CT, according to the in-game countdown. New seasons begin a day after the previous one ends.

Season two will also introduce rank series nine to the game. Players’ ranks will be reset with new ranked rewards arriving in the game.