Will and Rowan share a planeswalker card in MTG Throne of Eldraine

For the first time in Magic: The Gathering history, Rowan and Will Kenrith will share a planeswalker card in the upcoming Throne of Eldraine set.

Mark Rosewater promised the MTG community that Rowan and Will Kenrith will be in Throne of Eldraine (ELD), and they are as twins on one planeswalker card. There are only three planeswalker cards within the ELD set, according to Rosewater—Oko, Thief of Crowns, Garruk, Cursed Huntsman, and now The Royal Scions (Rowan and Will).

Rowan and Will Kenrith are unique to the MTG world. As twins, they share a planeswalker spark—the power that creates planeswalkers. Rowan specializes in electric magic while Will’s is ice. Naturally, Rowan is the outgoing one and Will is the quiet type.

Rosewater shocked the Magic community during the Throne of Eldraine stream on Twitch by casually dropping the Rowan and Kenrith news. Despite not having a physical card yet, this news does debunk the pre-spoiler reveals of a Rowan planeswalker.

The community has been asking for two planeswalkers in Magic for a long time, according to Rosewater. And while Rowan and Will fill the slot, many are wondering what the design of the card will look like and how the loyalty counters will work.

The launch of ELD spoilers and the announcement of MTG Arena leaving open beta have consumed the last two days. Wizards of the Coast will likely announce additional spoiler release dates within the next day or so, which will include The Royal Scions.

MTG Throne of Eldraine set with the new Rowan and Will planeswalker card releases on Oct. 4 via tabletop and Sept. 26 via MTG Arena and MTGO. Pre-release for the set will take place from Sept. 27 to 29.