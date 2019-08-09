Major leaks of MTG Throne of Eldraine Rowan cards foil WotC release schedule

Foiling the attempts made by Wizards of the Coast to reduce MTG spoilers, three French Rowan Kenrith cards for the upcoming Throne of Eldraine set were leaked ahead of schedule.

Mark Rosewater gave Magic: The Gathering fans a sneak peek at the upcoming Throne of Eldraine set during San Diego Comic-Con, revealing the main theme of the set will revolve around fairy tale stories. Revealed during the panel was the artwork of Rowan Kenrith from Eldraine, but no cards.

Someone in France apparently felt the MTG community needed to see the Rowan planeswalker cards ahead of schedule, leaking pictures (poor cell phone quality) of three Rowan cards without the approval of WotC.

Rowan, Intrepid Sparkmage

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Rowan, Intrepid Sparkmage is one of an unknown number of Mythic Rare planeswalker cards in Throne of Eldraine. The text on the spoiled card is translated as follows:

Plus one loyalty counter: Up to one target creature gains plus three/plus zero and first strike until end of turn

Minus two loyalty counter: Rowan deals one damage to up to two target creatures. Those creatures can’t block this turn

Minus nine ultimate: Gain control of all creatures until end of turn, untap them. They gain haste

If these leaked cards are legitimate, Rowan is likely the face of Throne of Eldraine—just like Chandra was in the M20 set. And Rowan, Intrepid Sparkmage is a gamechanger, much like Chandra, Awakened Inferno.

Rowan’s Bodyguard

Despite the poor quality of the image, Rowan’s Bodyguard is a creature who gains plus three/plus zero if a player controls a Rowan planeswalker. It also has haste upon entering the battlefield, although its power and defense has been cut from the leaked picture.

Rowan’s Valiant

The image quality of Rowan’s Valiant is also poor, but most of the text is salvageable. It states that when Rowan’s Valiant enters the battlefield, players can search their library for a Rowan, Intrepid Sparkmage. The player then reveals the Throne of Eldraine planeswalker and puts it in their hand.

The release date for MTG Throne of Eldraine is set for Oct. 4, with prerelease events taking place Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.