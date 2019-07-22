MTG shows off first look at Throne of Eldraine in Brawl

Magic: The Gathering revealed two cards from the upcoming Throne of Eldraine preconstructed Brawl decks today.

With the release of Throne of Eldraine on Oct. 4, four preconstructed Brawl decks will be available for purchase. Within each Brawl deck, there are 20 unique cards that aren’t available in Draft booster packs. These cards can still be found in Collector booster packs, though.

Two new cards from the Brawl preconstructed decks have been revealed by Gavin Verhey. The first is an artifact and the other is a new legendary creature. And speaking of legendary creatures, Verhey confirmed that Throne of Eldraine will have an abundance of them.

Arcane Signet

Arcane Signet is a cheap artifact mana ramp for Commander (EDH) and Brawl decks. Mana ramp is extremely important when playing multiple color decks, and Arcane Signet is a viable solution for Brawl, much like the slew of mana rocks in EDH. But Commander players will likely start including Arcane Signet in their decks as well.

Arcane Signet isn’t just for Brawl, though. It’ll fit nicely into a variety of multicolored Standard decks. And that’s the beauty of Brawl. Any cards that work well in Brawl can also be used in other MTG formats, such as Commander and Standard.

Chulane, Teller of Tales

Fitting in with the fairy tale theme of Throne of Eldraine, Chulane, Teller of Tales is the Commander of one of the four preconstructed Brawl decks. As the Commander of the deck, Chulane provides ramp and tempo card draw and it can bring creatures back to a player’s hand for a cost of three mana.

This deck will likely be stacked with a bunch of cards with “enter the battlefield abilities,” allowing a player to essentially trigger them twice thanks to Chulane, Teller of Tales.

Each preconstructed deck will have a theme and all of the cards included in the Brawl preconstructed decks are playable in Standard Constructed, along with various other MTG formats. Only cards in Standard, however, are legal to play in the Brawl format. Commander allows cards outside of Standard.

No official date for Brawl on MTG Arena has been released at this time, other than “before the end of the year.” Brawl in tabletop form is set to release with Throne of Eldraine on Oct. 4.