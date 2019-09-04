Garruk returns to MTG Standard in Throne of Eldraine

The fairy tale spoilers from Throne of Eldraine continue to roll in with Garruk, Cursed Huntsman.

Throne of Eldraine (ELD) brings back a fan-favorite planeswalker that everyone in the MTG community has been asking for. Garruk, Cursed Huntsman could have a huge impact on Standard following the fall rotation.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Rolling with a wolf tribal theme, Garruk, Cursed Huntsman creates two wolf tokens (two/two) at a zero-cost loyalty counter. Combine this with Nightpack Ambusher and they become instant three/three tokens.

Due to not having a plus-one loyalty counter, the Proliferate mechanic from War of the Spark will play a major role in using Garruk’s other two loyalty abilities. A minus-three that can take out a target creature while benefiting from card draw is an ability that players will want to use more than once.

And to access Garruk, Cursed Huntsman’s ultimate, adding a loyalty counter is a necessity since he comes into play with only five. It’s a decent ultimate, though, allowing a player to give all their creatures plus three/plus three and trample. Now that’s a win-con ultimate worth getting.

Proliferate cards that’ll fit nicely into a deck that uses Garruk, Cursed Huntsman include Pollenbright Druid and Evolution Sage. And don’t forget, there’s also Karn’s Bastion.

Throne of Eldraine releases on Oct. 4 with a pre-release event taking place from Sept. 27 to 29. Players on MTG Arena and MTGO will have access to the set on Sept. 27.