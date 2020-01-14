What time does Theros: Beyond Death release on MTG Arena?

The upcoming Theros: Beyond Death set is almost here, releasing digitally via MTG Arena and MTGO on Jan. 16.

Prior to the MTG Arena January update, which will include the Theros: Beyond Death (THB) set, players can get a first look at the cards in action during the Magic Arena Early Access Event. The event will end at 8am CT and the update will start around 9am CT on Jan. 16.

Updates for MTG Arena that include a set release typically last around three hours at most. Upon the release of the Throne of Eldraine set, some players gained access around 1.5 hours after the update began.

The new Magic: The Gathering set should become available on Arena no later than 12pm CT. Once it’s launched, it’ll include Theros: Beyond Death Limited Sealed and Traditional Draft tournaments. Ranked THB Draft is expected to launch on Jan. 20 and a Standard Metagame Challenge event is scheduled to start on Jan. 24.

There’s a good amount of hype surrounding the upcoming THB set. The set has a total of 254 cards with returning mechanics like Devotion and Constellation, along with the new Escape mechanic. It’ll also feature a return of five Theros Gods, new demigods, and the return of sagas.

Competitive Magic Booster Draft play within THB has already taken place during the Team Series Finals last weekend, hyping players up to attend the prerelease Sealed events this coming weekend from Jan. 17 to 19. The official release of the Theros: Beyond Death set in tabletop is Jan. 24.