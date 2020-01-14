How to watch MTG Arena THB Early Access Streaming event

MTG Arena players will get their first glimpse of Magic: The Gathering Standard Constructed and Sealed gameplay with the new Theros: Beyond Death set starting tomorrow.

Content creators from around the globe will be streaming via an MTG Arena Early Access event featuring the new Theros: Beyond Death (THB) set tomorrow, Jan. 15, at 10am CT. The event gives streamers full access to every card in the THB set, allowing them to test play in Standard Constructed and Limited Sealed.

Magic – Twitch Magic streams live on Twitch! Check out their videos, sign up to chat, and join their community.

Streaming of the MTG Arena Early Access event will last for 22 hours prior to the January update that will include the new THB set. The event gives content creators and Magic Arena players an opportunity to experiment with the new cards before their official digital release on Jan. 16. Many of the participating streamers will likely provide their viewers with decklists of their constructed decks being played, too.

There are a total of 254 cards in the upcoming THB set, featuring the new Escape mechanic and returning ones like Devotion and Constellation. Returning to the plane of Theros, the set focuses on the underworld with a large number of enchantments, enchantment-creatures, and enchantment-auras.

Related: Theros: Beyond Death cards to make or break the Standard meta

The set also includes a cycle of gods and demigods, along with the return of sagas to Standard. Several archetypes are expected to perform well, such as Simic and Mono-Black, but players won’t know for sure until the decks are tested tomorrow during the MTG Arena Early Access event.