Throne of Eldraine brings the feels with new MTG card, Run Away Together

Magic: The Gathering often shows powerful moments in its art and one of its newest cards is all about the power of love.

With Throne of Eldraine (ELD) spoiler season now underway, Run Away Together is the latest card that’s been revealed.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

True love between man and monster seems to be the focus here, with both characters running and holding hands. The flavor text adds power to the image, speaking to the pure innocence and redemption present, despite the presence of the monster. You can imagine this moment easily as the end of a heart-wrenching Hunchback of Notre Dame-esque storybook.

Of course, it also helps that the card is a total bomb. For two mana, you can return two different creatures to their owners’ hands.

Play this on your opponent’s best creature and your worst to make a serious dent in their gameplan. Or, better yet, bounce their token (which kills it) and return something with a powerful enters-the-battlefield effect to your own hand (like Risen Reef). The value is real and so are the feels.