MTG Arena’s Brawl format launches Oct. 24

After weeks of being kept in the dark on the status of when the Magic: The Gathering format Brawl would launch in MTG Arena, a date has finally surfaced alongside details of a week-long event to celebrate the format’s release.

The long wait for Brawl in MTG Arena has come to an end. Wizards of the Coast is officially launching the Brawl format in Magic Arena on Oct. 24. In celebration of its launch, there will be a week-long Brawl event running from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1.

Unlike the Play Every Card and Win Every Card events earlier in the month, the Brawl Launch event has an entry fee of 1000 gold or 200 gems. But with the cost of being able to play the event means there are MTG Arena awards to be had.

One win: A copy of Mace the Valiant and its card style

Two wins: A copy of Faerie Formation and its card style

Three wins: A copy of Taste of Death and its card style

Four wins: A copy of Embereth Skyblazer and its card style

Five wins: A copy of Thorn Mammoth and its card style

The rewards in the Brawl Launch event can only be won once, but players can continue to battle past the five wins marker.

Following the event, the hyped MTG format will have weekly free-to-play tournaments every Wednesday, starting Nov. 6 at 10am CT. MTGA players will also have the option of battling with friends via the Direct Challenge play mode at any time.

The official launch of Brawl in MTG Arena begins Oct. 24