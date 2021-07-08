The best AFR Black Common and Uncommon cards in Limited

Drider Grim Bounty Yuan-Ti Fang-Blade Sepulcher Ghoul Black Dragon Fates’ Reversal

Black in Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms isn’t filled with removal like some previous sets, but is a superb support color for multiple Limited archetypes.

There are some solid payoffs for dice-rolling mechanics found primarily in Red and Blue. If you’re drafting a Venture deck, Black can support many of the cards in White and Green.

Whatever color pair you end up drafting, Black is a strong color in Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Limited. Here are the best Black Common and Uncommon cards in the Limited format.

Black Dragon

Image via WotC

The dragons in every color are worthwhile additions to any Limited deck. Black Dragon is a 4/4 Flying threat that gives an opposing Creature -3/-3 until end of turn. This is enough to kill a Creature or impact an opponent’s blocking plan. There are better top-end finishers for Black decks, but Black Dragon will pull its weight.

Drider

Image via WotC

If Drider gets in for damage, the 2/1 Menace and Reach tokens it creates will be hard to deal with. There are plenty of effects that make a Creature unblockable in this set. Drider is also valuable as a blocker. There are a lot of Creatures with Flying in this set, so Reach is a premium ability to have.

Fates’ Reversal

This is a cheap way to get a Creature back from your graveyard with the additional value from Venture. Two mana to get a key Creature in your hand is worthwhile, especially in a deck that wants your Creatures to die. Incidental Venture triggers are strong and Fates’ Reversal enables that.

Image via WotC

Grim Bounty

Image via WotC

Good, clean removal. This four-mana Sorcery gives you back one mana as a Treasure token. Sorcery speed hurts this spell, but it is unconditional removal that helps Treasure decks.

Yuan-Ti Fang-Blade

Image via WotC

This Creature puts your opponent in a tough position. This three-mana Deathtouch threat is a formidable blocker and attacker. If Yuan-Ti Fang-Blade deals combat damage to a player, you Venture. When attacking it puts your opponent into a position where they must trade a Creature or let you Venture.

Sepulcher Ghoul

Image via WotC

There are several cards in Black that provide effects when they die. You don’t always want to rely on combat to kill your Creatures. Sepulcher Ghoul is a sacrifice outlet that enables your Creatures with death triggers and turns into a 4/3 for combat.