The 5 best shock lands in Magic: The Gathering

Steam Vents Blood Crypt Watery Grave Breeding Pool Sacred Foundry

Shock lands are dual lands that can be tapped for one of two types of mana. There are currently 10 cards of these types in Magic: The Gathering, making it easy to fit them in your decks.

The main difference between shock lands and traditional dual land cards is that you can pay two life to have them enter the battlefield untapped and ready to be used the turn they are played. This allows you to have explosive turns by sacrificing a bit of health early on.

Here are the five best shock lands in MTG.

Sacred Foundry

Image via WotC

CMC: Free

Type: Land – Mountain Plains

First ability: Add 1(R) or 1(W), repeatable every turn.

Second ability: As Sacred Foundry enters the battlefield, you may pay two life. If you don’t, it enters the battlefield tapped.

Sacred Foundry is a great fit for your red and white decks. It allows you to have a much better early game and possibly push more damage onto your opponent while they have no blocks or answers.

Breeding Pool

Image via WotC

CMC: Free

Type: Land – Fore Island

First ability: Add 1(G) or 1(U), repeatable every turn.

Second ability: As Breeding Pool enters the battlefield, you may pay two life. If you don’t, it enters the battlefield tapped.

Breeding Pool is a nice addition later on when you need one green or one blue mana. You will most likely forego the two health cost when you play it early on, unless you have a good play for the turn.

Watery Grave

Image via WotC

CMC: Free

Type: Land – Island Swamp

First ability: Add 1(U) or 1(B), repeatable every turn.

Second ability: As Watery Grave enters the battlefield, you may pay two life. If you don’t, it enters the battlefield tapped.

Watery Grave allows you to push in your black and blue decks. You will most likely use its two life optional effect to have it enter the battlefield untapped.

Blood Crypt

Image via WotC

CMC: Free

Type: Land – Swamp Mountain

First ability: Add 1(B) or 1(R), repeatable every turn.

Second ability: As Blood Crypt enters the battlefield, you may pay two life. If you don’t, it enters the battlefield tapped.

Blood Crypt is a great card in your aggressive black and red decks. The two health cost is insignificant in the long run since you want to win the game in early turns, otherwise you can get overran.

Steam Vents

Image via WotC

CMC: Free

Type: Land – Island Mountain

First ability: Add 1(U) or 1(R), repeatable every turn.

Second ability: As Steam Vents enters the battlefield, you may pay two life. If you don’t, it enters the battlefield tapped.

Steam Vents is a flexible card for your blue and red decks. It can be used either early on or during the mid game. Players can pay the two-health cost to have a better turn if they have a play in their hand.