Rosewater teases contents of MTG Core Set 2021

Head Magic: The Gathering designer Mark Rosewater issued 19 teaser statements today regarding what fans can expect to find in the upcoming Core Set 2021.

It’s almost time for Wizards of the Coast to start releasing M21 spoilers. But before that, Rosewater revealed his new set teaser list for Magic players today on his Tumbler blog.

A brand new planeswalker (from a plane we’ve visited).

A card that lets you draw half of your library.

A +1/+1 tribal lord for a creature type that’s never had one. (A creature type with over fifty cards already in print).

A character with a Vanguard card and a legendary creature card gets a second of the latter.

A card with thirty-one different options.

A card that gains all activated abilities of a certain subset of cards in a place it’s never done it before.

A card that uses a nonevergreen named ability over twenty years old.

A card with the words “battlefield”, “cast”, “creature”, “converted mana cost”, “end of turn”, “exile”, “graveyard” and “mana cost.”

An aura inspired from a cycle from Urza’s Sagablock.

A nonevergreen enchantment subtype returns.

A popular character first introduced in flavor text.

A French Vanilla mythic rare.

A popular aura that started as part of a cycle.

A card with a unique protection.

Two cards played in tournaments that have been reprinted over twenty times with at least five different pieces of art

A card that’s never previously appeared in a premier set.

A card that’s never been reprinted before which has a 2, 3, 5 and 6 all appear on the card.

A Human Monk.

A card from the Time Spiraltimeshifted sheet.

Players will get a first look at the upcoming M21 set on June 4. The set will have a focus on the planeswalker Teferi, with a digital release via MTG Arena on June 25. WotC also previously said M21 will tie into the new Jumpstart set that’s releasing two weeks after Core Set 2021.

A prerelease for M21 has been scheduled to take place from June 26 to July 2. There’s also an M21 launch party scheduled for July 4 to 5. Jumpstart events are planned to run from July 17 to 19. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s up to individual WPN and local game stores to decide if these events will be held in accordance with local health regulations.