Prices for MTG Brawl preconstructed decks skyrocket

The Magic: The Gathering preconstructed Throne of Eldraine Brawl decks haven’t been released yet, but prices are already soaring past $200 for the four-pack set and up to $100 for individual decks.

The Throne of Eldraine (ELD) set releases on Oct. 4 along with four preconstructed Brawl decks designed for MTG newbies and Commander players looking to expand their decks. The preconstructed Brawl decks are Savage Hunter, Faerie Schemes, Wild Bounty, and Knights Charge.

Prices of the four-pack preconstructed decks and singles being presold are soaring to extreme heights, likely due to Wizards of the Coast (WotC) underestimating the demand. The Brawl set decks are priced anywhere from $199 to $250 on TCGPlayer. And for some retailers, that doesn’t even include shipping.

Singles from the ELD Brawl decks are even more expensive. The commanders from each preconstructed deck cost around $50 on CardKingdom.

Alela, Artful Provocateur: $49.99

Chulane, Teller of Tales: $49.99

Korvold, Fae-Cursed King: $44.99

Syr Gwn, Hero of Ashvale: $44.99

Magic players who want to purchase individual preconstructed Brawl decks and haven’t pre-ordered are in for a surprise since a majority of local game stores and major online retailers like CardKingdom are sold out. For those who are willing to spend extra money, TCGPlayer has individual Brawl preconstructed decks listed from $59 to $100.

WotC has allegedly started another print of the Brawl decks, but no time frame for their release has been announced. And until the next printing hits the market, MTG players can expect extremely high prices for the preconstructed decks and single card copies.

The Brawl preconstructed decks are set to be released on Oct. 4.