Wizards of the Coast reveal 4 commanders of Brawl preconstructed decks for MTG

Brawl has come to MTG Arena early through the Eldraine Courtside Brawl event, and with it is the reveal four new Throne of Eldraine commanders via preconstructed decks.

Releasing on Oct. 4 is the Magic: The Gathering Brawl preconstructed decks that can be playtested via MTG Arena from Sept. 4 to Sept. 9. Brawl is a unique format in Magic, mashing together Standard and Commander into one. Additional information on the MTGA Eldraine Courtside Brawl event can be found here.

Chulane, Teller of Tales

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Commander of the Wild Bounty Bant preconstructed deck is Chulane, Teller of Tales. Designed by Emma Handy from Star City Games, the Wild Bounty deck features typical Bant ramp and a good amount of ELD cards.

The Wild Bounty deck uses several cards with the Adventure mechanic while focusing on high power level cards cast via the mana dorks. Draw poorly, however, and it will be tough to get those big creatures out on the board.

Syr Gwyn, Hero of Ashvale

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Syr Gwyn, Hero of Ashvale is the commander of the Mardu preconstructed deck, appropriately named Knight’s Charge. Designed by Stephanie Schelble, the deck is built well but also a tad clunky if the stars refuse to align.

Knight’s Charge is all about attacking with creatures, featuring the new ELD knight, Syr Konrad, the Grim. In addition to a host of powerful creatures, the deck also uses equipment cards like Colossus Hammer (M20) and Mace of the Valient (ELD).

Korvold, Fae-Cursed King

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Commanding the Jund Brawl preconstructed deck (Savage Hunter) is Korvold, Fae-Cursed King. Designed by Henry Davis, a Seattle local and competitive player, Savage Hunter was created by utilizing the new Food mechanic and sacrifice.

Combos and synergies between cards are the foundation of Savage Hunter, and it’s a deck worth playing during the MTGA Brawl event.

Alela, Artful Provocateur

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Commanding what many in the MTG community feel is the best of the four decks is Alela, Artful Provocateur. Designed by Jeremy Geist (runner-up of the Great Design Search 3), Faerie Schemes is an Esper deck (shocker that its a fan-favorite) that combines synergy and power.

Tucked away within Faerie Schemes are a host of combos waiting to be discovered, but aren’t super obvious. The deck also capitalizes on flying, ELD enchantments, and artifacts.

The Eldraine Courtside Brawl event on MTGA runs from Sept. 4 to Sept. 9 and the release of these preconstructed decks via MTG tabletop is on Oct. 4.