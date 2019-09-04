Brawl is live in MTG Arena via a special event

The highly-anticipated Commander format within Magic: The Gathering, Brawl, has an early access event running right now on MTG Arena.

Announced during the final moments of the Throne of Eldraine spoiler stream, Brawl, and four new commanders are now available in MTG Arena. The Eldraine Courtside Brawl event doesn’t have an entry fee and runs from Sept. 4 to Sept. 9. It features the four Brawl preconstructed decks and six individual rewards for wins.

Magic: The Gathering on Twitter Oh right, we forgot to mention that one part about Brawl on MTG Arena. You can play in a preconstructed #MTGEldraine Brawl event on @MTG_Arena right now using new cards we previewed today! Like, actually right now. Go! Go play! https://t.co/SNBuq4Cs3O

Each of the six rewards contains cards from the Throne of Eldraine (ELD) set and players are awarded four copies of each one. Although they aren’t available to play in Standard yet, MTGA says the cards can be used in Standard 2020 events leading up to rotation.

Zero to one win: Heraldic Banner and 1,000 XP

Two wins: Syr Konrad, the Grim

Three wins: Faerie Vandal

Four wins: Savvy Hunter

Five wins: Inspiring Veteran

Six wins: Order of Midnight

The Brawl format on MTGA is a combination of Standard and Commander. Within the Eldraine Courtside Brawl event, there are preconstructed decks specifically made for Brawl. Each deck contains the following:

A commander card

59 other Standard cards (this event will include ELD) that share a color identity with your commander.

One copy per card not including basic lands

The four commanders featured in each preconstructed Brawl deck are Chulane, Teller of Tales, Syr Gwyn, Hero of Ashvale, Korvold, Fae-Cursed King, and Alela, Artful Provocateur.

Logging in to MTGA to play the new Eldraine Courtside Brawl event and experience the Brawl format for the first time also gives a player the login renewal reward that will be available until Sept. 26.