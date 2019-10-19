Mythic Championship V day 2 highlights and standings

Day two of Mythic Championship V has 28 of the best Magic: The Gathering players competing. Only the top eight will advance to the finals on day three.

The first day at Mythic Championship V showcased the top deck in the metagame, Bant Golos. But it wasn’t the dominant deck like many suspected it would be. Chris Kvartek was the first player to advance in day one, going 5-0 with his unique Simic Food deck. And speaking of creative deck crafting, Stanislav “StanCifka” Cifka and Ondřej Stráský also dominated the field with their version of Bant Ramp.

The first match streamed at MCV day two featured the dominant Field of the Dead strategy with Seth Manfield playing Bant Golos against Theo Moutier and his Golos Fires deck. With zombies flooding the battlefield from both players, Moutier took a risk by adding Chance of Glory into his build. And it paid off in game one with him winning the match.

The match was Manfield’s first of the tournament, having a day one bye after winning the Emerald Division M20 split. And after the Chance of Glory defeat in game one, Manfield came back to win the next two games—winning his first match at MCV.

But the excitement was far from over as MTG Hall of Famer Lee Shi Tian (Mono-Red Cavalcade) walked onto the stage for his match against Ben Stark in support of the Hong Kong protesters by donning a mask over his face.

Tian has been very vocal in his support of the protests in Hong Kong, and it seems Wizards of the Coast isn’t censoring his support at MCV. And as icing on the cake, Tian went 2-0 in his match against Stark, earning himself a win for the day.

And while Tian was making news on and off the battlefield, StanCifka was busy showing off his Bant Ramp deck in a match against Carlos Romao, creating an 18/18 Hydroid Krasis to win game one.

Following the first game, Cifka continued to pound on Romao and win the match, advancing him closer to the top-eight in day two of Mythic Championship V.

Here are the leaders heading into round three. Only the top eight players will move onto day three and the finals.

Heading undefeated into round three was team ChannelFireball member and Magic Hall of Famer William Jensen (Simic Food) battling against Ken Yukuhiro playing one of the few aggro decks (Mardu Knights) at MCV.

Despite dropping Oko and Questing Beast early in the match, Jensen found himself quickly outmatched by Yukuhiro’s Knights in game one.

Jensen would control the tempo better in game two, turning Embercleave into a 3/3 elk with the help of Oko. But it wasn’t enough, and Yukuhiro moves on to 3-0 for the day.

Winner of the Mythical Invitational earlier this year, Andrea Mengucci, faced off against Sebastian Pozzo in a classic Bant Food vs. Bant Golos match. And it would be Oko in cahoots with Nissa that would dominate over Golos and Field of the Dead.

But the true match of the day at MCV was Kvartek (Simic Food) against StanCifka (Bant Ramp). Cifka would win game one but Kvartek was quick to answer back, dominating the board state in game two.

Never count StanCifka out, however. He showed off his Magic skills in game three by taking control of the battlefield. And once the dust settled, it would be Cifka who remained undefeated for the day.

Heading into round four, three players remained undefeated (Mengucci, Yukuhirio, and Cifka). Here are the leaders at the end of round three, each hoping for a shot at the finals tomorrow.

Round four would begin with the undefeated Mengucci and StanCifka battling it out. Bant Food would quickly win game one while Cifka’s Bant Ramp wrapped up game two in a similar fashion.

A lot was on the line with this match, as the winner would only have to claim victory in one more match before getting into the finals at MCV. And it would be Mengucci moving on undefeated, able to drop Oko and Nissa before StanCifka could in game three.

This article will continue to be updated as events unfold throughout day two at Mythic Championship V.