Mythic Championship V day one scores and standings

Bant Golos and Simic Food are dominating the first day of the MTG Arena Mythic Championship V.

The first feature match of the day had MCIII champion Matias Leveratto (Golgari Adventures) facing off against Chris Kvartek (Simic Food). And right off the bat, Oko, Thief of Crowns showed off how broken it is by tearing through Leveratto’s Adventures deck.

The young Kvartek, who qualified via the Arena Mythic Championship Qualifiers, stumbled in game two but dominated game three by using the deadly combo of Gilded Goose and Wicked Wolf. Kvartek is playing an aggressive midrange Simic Food deck and he’s a player to keep an eye on in Mythic Championship V.

Here are the top-eight ranked players at MCV after round one.

And here are the players ranked ninth through 16th.

The feature match in round two showcased Ken Yukuhiro (Mardu Knights) playing against Gabriel Nassif (Simic Food).

Yukuhiro and his Knights deck dominated game one by going under the slower-moving Simic Food deck. Nassif showed signs of life in game two but Yukuhiro’s aggressiveness was too much without an early Oko in play.

And despite drawing Nissa and the crown thief later in the game, Nassif went 0-2 and Yukuhiro won the match.

Round two featured Jean Emmanuel Depraz playing against Kenji “Numothenummy” Egashira in a Four-Colored Golos mirror match. Depraz won game one and continued his momentum into game two, dominating Egashira early on with a flood of zombies on the battlefield.

Other notable wins in round two include Stanislav “StanCifka” Cifka and Ondřej Stráský going undefeated so far while playing Bant Ramp.

The third round’s feature match was an entertaining one with Christian Hauck (Selesnya Adventure) going up against Autumn Burchett and their Golos Fires deck.

Game one didn’t start in Hauck’s favor because he had to mulligan twice. And it wasn’t long before Burchett doubled up on Deafening Clarion to wipe the board and win the game through two copies of Field of the Dead. Clarion didn’t cut it in game two for them, however, and Hauck tied up the match.

The third game kicked off with Fires of Invention in Burchett’s opening hand, wiping out Hauck’s initial aggressive attack with Time Wipe. Hauck almost recovered but a Planar Cleansing kept him from attacking with Gideon for lethal. Burchett then used all their tools to rebuild and win the match 2-1.

The second feature match in round three showcased Stráský (Bant Ramp) vs. Shota Yasooka and his Simic Food deck. With Oko and Nissa, Who Shakes the World in both decks, it was a race to see who could break the game first. Stráský got the better draws and outplayed Yasooka, remaining undefeated (3-0) for the day so far.

Here are the top-eight players who remain undefeated after round three.

In the ninth to 16 slots, MPL pro player Brad Nelson stands out with only one loss as the competitors head into round four.

