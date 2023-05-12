Multiple MTG March of the Machine cards spike in price after Pro Tour

Wizards of the Coast brought the Standard format back to Magic: The Gathering Pro Tour March of the Machine, resulting in multiple card price increases of cards within the colors Red and Black.

Heading into the March of the Machine (MOM) Pro Tour, the big three decks were Rakdos Midrange, Grixis Midrange, and Esper Legends. Rakdos Midrange outperformed the other two Standard meta decks, along with Rakdos Breach, featuring the MOM card Breach of the Multiverse. Hall of Famer Reid Duke just missed the top eight playing Rakdos Breach and Jim Davis went undefeated during the first day of competition with it.

Heading into Pro Tour MOM, Breach of the Multiverse was priced at under $2 for its regular version. The Mono-Black Sorcery spell was once almost valued at around $8 but dipped hard at the end of March.

Following Davis and Duke’s performance with it in Rakdos Breach, the Rare Breach of the Multiverse MOM card spiked 231 percent, raising the Sorcery spell’s price to around $4 to $5. The feature time in a top-performing Pro Tour deck also boosted the other Breach of the Multiverse variants, with the extended foil version hitting $12.

The other MTG card from the MOM set to spike over 50 percent was Chandra, Hope’s Beacon, featured in the Rakdos Midrange deck that won the second Pro Tour tournament, piloted by Nathan Steuer.

Chandra, Hope’s Beacon rose in price by 54 percent in total one week after Pro Tour MOM. The price spike topped the Planeswalker off at around $7 for her regular version and around $14 for Chandra’s borderless foil variant.

Seeing a slight increase in addition to the big spikes from Chandra, Hope’s Beacon and Breach of the Multiverse was Sheoldred from the MOM set. The Praetor was already the second most expensive card from the MTG set, increasing by nine percent this past week to around $22 to $23 for the legendary’s regular version. And the serialized version of Sheoldred is valued at around $9,500.

The next MTG Pro Tour will take place at MagicCon Barcelona, featuring gameplay from the Modern-legal set release of Lord of the Rings.

