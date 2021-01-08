MTG The World Tree powers Gods onto battlefield in Kaldheim

Five-color decks in Magic: The Gathering running Gods received a buff today via The World Tree, a Kaldheim mana ramp land.

Wizards of the Coast kicked off Kaldheim (KHM) spoilers yesterday with the reveal of a World Tree, connecting the 10 realms of the plane together. Each of the realms contains a creature type and features a dual-color pair. The World Tree, binding all the realms and colors, is a non-legendary land revealed during today’s KHM spoilers.

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Type: Land

Rarity: Rare

Static ability: The World Tree enters the battlefield tapped

First ability: Tap and add one (G) mana

Second ability: As long as you control six or more lands, lands you control have “Tap” and add one mana of any color.

Third ability: Pay WWUUBBRRGG and Tap—Sacrifice The World Tree, search your library for any number of God cards, put them onto the battlefield, then shuffle your library.

The World Tree fits ideally into Commander builds but may prove useful within Standard too. There are a total of 12 Gods within the KHM set: Alrund, Reidane, Halvar, Egon, Toralf, Birgi, Cosima, Tergrid, Valki, Esika, Kolvori, and Jorn. With Snow lands and other cards providing mana ramp, it’s possible that players won’t have a hard time paying the cost of The World Tree’s third ability.

Gods within KHM aren’t immortal, possibly throwing a wrench in Standard Constructed play. Playing The World Tree in other Magic formats, though, expands the type of Gods players can build around.

You can dive into the world of Kaldheim with its digital release via MTG Arena and Magic Online on Jan. 28. The KHM tabletop release is scheduled to take place on Feb. 5.