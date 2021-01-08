MTG reveals Kolvori, God of Kinship Kaldheim spoiler

Hall of fame Magic Pro League player Seth Manfield introduced the fourth Modal Double Faced God today within the upcoming Kaldheim set.

Releasing digitally at the end of January, Kaldheim (KHM) is an MTG Standard-legal Viking-themed set featuring a World Tree plane packed with five Modal Double Faced (MDFC) Gods. Similar to Halvar, God of Battle, Manfield’s reveal of Kolvori, God of Kinship features a legendary artifact on its other side. The Legendary God also lets players search six cards deep in their library and gets pumped when its controller has three or more legendary creatures on the battlefield.

I'm able to share this exclusive #MTGKaldheim preview! (a free promotion courtesy of @wizards_magic )



The Modal Double Faced Gods are going to be fantastic, and for this one I'm already looking for all the legendary creatures to play alongside it. The card is amazing!!! pic.twitter.com/6Kz63QtXH9 — Seth Manfield(Envy) (@SethManfield) January 8, 2021

Kolvori, God of Kinship

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

CMC: 2(G)(G)

Type: Legendary Creature—God

Stats: 2/4

Rarity: Rare

First ability: “As long as you control three or more legendary creatures, Kolvori gets +4/+2 and has Vigilance.”

Second ability: Pay 1(G) and Tap—Look at the top six cards of your library. You may reveal a legendary creature from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.”

The Ringhart Crest

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

CMC: 1(G)

Type: Legendary Artifact

Rarity: Rare

First ability: “As The Ringhart Crest enters the battlefield, choose a creature type.”

Second ability: “Tap and add (G)—Spend this mana only to cast a creature spell of the chosen type or a legendary creature spell.”

Gods in Kaldheim aren’t indestructible, unlike Gods in previous MTG sets. They’re squishy to removal but are likely still worth playing around.

“Kolvori will range from unplayable to amazing, depending on the number of legendary creatures in your deck,” Manfield said.

Kolvori and The Ringhart Crest support a legendary archetype within Standard and other Magic formats. Manfield suggested several MTG cards that will fit into a Kolvori legendary deck, such as Questing Beast and Yorvo, Lord of Garenbrig within Green. Other options included Lurrus of the Dream-Den, Yorion, Sky Nomad, and Gallia of the Endless Dance.

God MDFC and the rest of KHM will be digitally released on Jan. 28. An official tabletop launch is scheduled for Feb. 5.