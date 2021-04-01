MTG Strixhaven’s Crackle with Power can deal a ton of damage

An overnight Strixhaven: School of Mages spoiler, Crackle with Power, has the potential to deal massive amounts of damage when played.

Scheduled to release digitally on April 15, MTG’s Strixhaven: School of Mages (STX) set contains the Planeswalkers Rowan and Will Kenrith. The twins were invited to Strixhaven University by Kasmina and have enrolled in Prismari College, representing the Magic colors Red and Blue.

A Sorcery Rowan STX spell was revealed overnight, highlighting an increase in the Planeswalker’s damage output via Crackle with Power.

Crackle with Power

Rowan and Will find themselves within a battle against Oric mages and a Blood Avatar demon, according to STX flavor text and story. This leads to Rowan drawing power from a Strixhaven Snarl to create Crackle with Power.

Image via WotC

CMC: XXXRR

Type: Sorcery

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Ability: Crackle with Power deals five times (X) damage to each of up to (X) targets.

Giving Quandrix students a run for their money, here’s how the CMC damage math breaks down for Crackle with Power:

RR: Zero power.

3RR: Five damage to one target.

6RR: 10 damage to two targets for a total of 20 damage.

9RR: 15 damage to three targets for a total of 45 damage.

12RR: 20 damage to four targets for a total of 80 damage.

Damage dealt by Crackle of Power doesn’t specify targets, meaning it can go to an opponent’s face, hit multiple creatures on the battlefield, or deal damage to another Planeswalker. There are also a number of cards within the Standard format that can increase the amount of damage created by Crackle with Power.

Having either Will, Scholar of Frost or Rowan, Scholar of Sparks on the battlefield when Crackle with Power is cast will reduce the spell’s casting cost by one. And the STX creature Efreet Flamepainter can remove the RR from Crackle of Power’s casting cost altogether when Efreet deals damage to a player and the Sorcery spell is in that player’s graveyard.

Players can experiment with Crackle of Power via a number of Magic formats with the release of STX on April 23. A digital launch of the upcoming Standard-legal set is scheduled to take place on April 15.

